Warriors bench Andrew Wiggins for rookie Brandin Podziemski amid rough start

The Golden State Warriors are having the kind of season that makes you start to think the dynasty really is over. Their new solution: the youngest member of their roster.

Entering Thursday with a 10-13 record, the Warriors made a major change to their starting lineup for their game against the Los Angeles Clippers, swapping out veteran Andrew Wiggins for rookie Brandin Podziemski. Jonathan Kuminga started at power forward for the indefinitely suspended Draymond Green.

Podziemski has been one of the Warriors' few bright spots this season. The 19th overall pick out of nearby Santa Clara in the 2023 NBA Draft, the rookie leads the team in 3-point percentage at 44.2% and has seen his numbers rise steadily since opening night.

Wiggins, meanwhile, has not been a bright spot. He has started in 21 of 23 games for the Warriors this season and is averaging career lows in points per game, assists per game, minutes per game and 3-point percentage. He also missed two games a couple weeks ago after slamming his finger in a car door.

Wiggins is currently playing on a four-year, $109 million contract he received after playing a key role in the Warriors' 2022 NBA championship. At 28 years old, he appears to be taking a significant step back at a time when the Warriors were likely hoping he could carry more of the load as their core players get deeper into their 30s.

Unfortunately, the change didn't work out for the Warriors, who lost 121-113 to the Clippers.

Podziemski had his worst game of the season, posting four points on 2-of-11 shooting (0-of-3 from deep) with seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and three turnovers. Wiggins had nine points on 4-of-9 shooting.