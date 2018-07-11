Warriors agree to sign Damion Lee, Steph Curry's future brother-in-law, to two-way contract

The Golden State Warriors have just added star guard Steph Curry’s brother to their roster — well, sort of.

The Warriors have agreed to sign 25-year-old Damion Lee to a two-way contract, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN. Lee is currently engaged to Curry’s sister, Sydel, which will make him Curry’s brother-in-law when they officially tie the knot.

The 6-foot-6 guard went undrafted out of Louisville in 2016, and has bounced around the G-League until the Hawks picked him up last season.

Lee played in 15 games for Atlanta last year, averaging 10.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in nearly 27 minutes per contest, after they picked him up in March from the Santa Cruz Warriors — Golden State’s G-League affiliate.

Per the two-way deal, Lee can spend up to 45 days with the Warriors in both practices and games. He will spend the remainder of his time with Santa Cruz.

