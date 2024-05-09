'We want to stay unbeaten' - will Leverkusen claim invincible treble?

Bayer Leverkusen keep on making history.

Xabi Alonso's side have ended Bayern Munich's dominance of German football to win the Bundesliga, they are one game away from reaching a first European final in over two decades, and are on an incredible run of 48 games unbeaten.

That streak is already a record for a team from one of Europe's big five leagues - the Bundesliga, Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga and Serie A.

But if they can keep it going for just five more games then it could see them pull off arguably one of the greatest achievements in football history - an invincible treble.

With the league title wrapped up, they could still add the German Cup and Europa League to their trophy cabinet this season.

"We want to stay unbeaten and we know every week it gets tougher," says Alonso.

"Everyone wants to beat us."

On Thursday, Leverkusen host Roma in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final.

After winning the first leg 2-0 in Italy last week, they are in prime position to progress and raise hopes of a first European trophy in 36 years - something that appeals more for the players than keeping their unbeaten run going.

"If we have to lose some games, such as the second leg 1-0, we will not say no if it takes us to the final," Leverkusen midfielder Amine Adli said.

"Our mentality is to win every game and we will try to do this. Nothing is done and we've seen a lot of comebacks in football in the last year.

"You can never say the job is done."

How does Leverkusen's incredible unbeaten run compare?

Longest unbeaten runs. . .

Alonso's side have been extending their record run since breaking the previous elite leagues mark of 44 games - set by Juventus in May 2012 - last month.

They made it 45 games unbeaten with the 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund, when they needed a 97th-minute equaliser by Josip Stanisic.

Of their 48 undefeated games across all competitions, Leverkusen have won 40 of those.

It means they are now one game away from surpassing the unbeaten run a Eusebio-led Benfica side managed between December 1963 and February 1965.

That feat by the Portuguese giants stood alone as the longest unbeaten run since the advent of European competition, according to Uefa, until Leverkusen equalled it with their 5-1 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Has anyone else claimed an Invincible Treble?

Winning a trophy treble of any sort in a season is an incredible and difficult achievement for any side, but to do it unbeaten takes it to another level.

Celtic memorably claimed a domestic Treble in 2016-17 without losing a game but, as brilliant as that clean sweep was, they did taste defeat in the Champions League and went out at the group stage.

Ajax famously were unbeaten in the Eredivisie and Champions League in the 1994-95 season but had one defeat when they lost in the KNVB Cup.

Should Leverkusen get to the end of the season unbeaten then they will have produced a campaign to live long in the memory - and in the record books.

Bayer Leverkusen have these games in their diary, plus a possible Europa League final [BBC Sport]

Any more records to be broken?

Arsenal won the 2003-04 Premier League title without losing a game in the competition [Getty Images]

Alonso's remarkable side are just two games away from going the entire league campaign unbeaten.

Leverkusen last suffered defeat in a competitive game on 27 May 2023, and they may yet challenge some other notable runs.

In terms of Europe's elite divisions, Arsenal went 49 league games undefeated from May 2003 to October 2004, taking in their 'Invincibles' season.

But Leverkusen would need to stay unbeaten deep into next season to reach that mark, and further still to beat the record for the 'top five' leagues, which is held by AC Milan.

Fabio Capello's 'Invincibili' did not lose in 58 consecutive Serie A games from May 1991 until March 1993.

Longest unbeaten league runs. . .

Leaving it late - Leverkusen's last-ditch goals

Leverkusen have left it late on a number of occasions to keep their incredible run going.

Stanisic's goal was one of 16 they have scored in the 90th minute or later across all competitions this season.

"It's not easy to explain what we did again in the last minute," Alonso said after Robert Andrich rescued a 2-2 draw against Stuttgart on 27 April.

"There's no explanation why it happens so often, but it's good for us."

European glory on its way back?

On Thursday, Bayer Leverkusen will look to seal their place in the final of the Europa League when they host Roma.

This has been a long campaign for Leverkusen with the pressure to win every game increasing as the end of the season draws closer, but they show no signs of wilting.

The 2-0 win in Italy last week was Roma's first home defeat in 14 Europa League knockout matches, and only their second home loss in 33 European fixtures at the Stadio Olimpico.

That victory is the reason why Leverkusen could lose their unbeaten record and still reach a first European final since they lost to Real Madrid in the 2002 Champions League showpiece match.

Leverkusen are closing in on football immortality, though, so regardless of what their players might say, they will want to avoid any blemishes on what is already an incredible campaign.