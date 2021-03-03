Walker Buehler, Dustin May pitch well in Dodgers' spring training tie against Giants

Jorge Castillo
·2 min read
Arlington, Texas, Friday, October 23, 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) warms up int the outfield before game three of the World Series at Globe Life Field. (Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times)
Walker Buehler surrendered a one-out double in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants in his spring debut on Tuesday in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers (2-0-1) and San Francisco Giants (0-1-2) played to a 1-1 tie in seven innings in front of an announced crowd of 953 at Scottsdale Stadium.

ON THE MOUND: Walker Buehler surrendered a one-out double in the first inning but was perfect otherwise in his spring debut. The right-hander threw 24 pitches, 14 for strikes, and had a strikeout in two scoreless innings. … Dustin May followed Buehler with another two clean innings. The right-hander, whose two-seam fastball hit 100 mph, gave up a hit, walked one and struck out two. …The Giants scored against left-hander Alex Vesia on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. … Nick Robertson, James Pazos and Enny Romero, all nonroster invitees, also pitched for the Dodgers.

AT THE PLATE: Each team had only four hits. … Center fielder James Outman, a nonroster invitee, had an RBI double in the seventh inning for the Dodgers. … Mookie Betts, who led off and played right field, went one for two with a double off submariner Tyler Rogers. Catcher Austin Barnes and infielder Michael Busch, a first-round pick in 2019, had the Dodgers’ other two hits.

EXTRA BASES: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Clayton Kershaw, who threw a bullpen session Tuesday, will either start against the Kansas City Royals or throw a live batting practice session Friday. Roberts insisted Kershaw is healthy despite being behind the other members of the Dodgers’ projected rotation. … Joe Kelly had his first bullpen session of spring training Tuesday. The right-handed reliever has been hampered by an undisclosed injury since reporting to camp.

UP NEXT: The Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. PST. Left-hander Julio Urías is slated to start opposite right-hander Jeff Hoffman. TV: SNLA/MLB Network, Radio: 570.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

