A Walk-Off Grand Slam from Crowder’s Lydia Feiste seals a 9-5 victory over State Fair

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder Lady Riders softball team is 35-17 as they played Saturday afternoon against State Fair Community College for “Sophomore Day”.

The Lady Rider thrillingly defeated the Roadrunners 9-5, with a walk-off grand slam to centerfield from Lydia Feiste.

State Fair sprung out to an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Yet, Crowder countered by scoring three runs. It all started with an Arene Landon-Lane single to left field where Mazzi Jones would score. Then, Landon-Lane stole second which prompted Bailey Ast to steal home and score. Lastly, Taylor Lundien hit a line drive to right field and brought home Landon-Lane. Just like that, the Lady Riders were within one.

In the third, the Roadrunners added one more run to extend their lead 5-3.

In the bottom of the sixth, an SAC fly from Brooke Beyer scored Natalie Rodriguez to put the Lady Rider back within one.

At the bottom of the seventh is where the game got interesting. Landon-Lane knocked a fly ball to center field and Dixie Gruber made her way home to tie the game up at five. A couple of batters later with the bases loaded and one out, Lydia Feiste smashed a walk-off grand slam to secure Crowder the 9-5 win over State Fair.

Arene Landon-Lane led the way for the Lady Riders as she went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Lydia Feiste was 1-for-3 at the plate, had four RBIs, scored one run, and a Grand Slam home run. Crowder scored nine runs on 10 hits.

Jensyn Elder earned the win for Crowder with five strikeouts during seven innings pitched, and gave up five earned runs on nine hits.

In game two, the Lady Riders fell in a close one 5-4. Their record now is 36-18 on the season.

Crowder will be back at home to host Missouri State University-West Plains in a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 23rd at 2 p.m.

