Vote for the Treasure Valley softball player of the week (April 22 to 28)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman softball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

SOFTBALL

Tyra Price, Capital: Hit a walk-off single to lift the Eagles to an 11-10 win over Owyhee and spoil the Storm’s perfect conference record. She finished the week 6-for-13 with a double and eight RBIs.

Samantha Hatzenbeller, Owyhee: Went 9-for-16 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs in four games.

Dani Quinn, Rocky Mountain: Hit three home runs in a win over Boise, then added a two-run, walk-off single in an 8-7 victory over Capital.

Kayla Campbell, Borah: Hit a grand slam to power the Lions and trigger the mercy rule in a 12-2 win at Timberline.

Kaylee Silver, Middleton: Pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout and struck out five in a 13-0 win at Kuna.

Arianna Lough, Timberline: Went 8-for-13 with two doubles and five RBIs while playing error-free defense and assisting two double plays.

Kierstan Bangham, Mountain View: Went 7-for-9 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs in three games.

Bella Rausch, Bishop Kelly: Tossed a five-inning, three-hit shutout and struck out 10 in a 10-0 win vs. Ridgevue.

Olivia Asumendi, Homedale: Earned two wins in the circle, holding opponents to three runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out 25 in 12 innings.

Karlie Barnum, Cole Valley Christian: Tossed a five-inning, no-hit shutout and struck out 13 in a 10-0 win vs. Marsing.

LeeAnn Hartzell, New Plymouth: Went 2-for-4 with an RBI and made a diving, run-saving catch in right field to end an inning in a 9-8 win over Melba.

Peyton Shook, Nampa Christian: Struck out 16 while giving up one unearned run on five hits in a 7-1 win at Marsing. She also went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs in the game.

