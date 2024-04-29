Vote for Midlands high school girls spring sports Athlete of the Week: April 29

It’s time to vote for The State’s spring sports girls Athlete of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played April 22-27.

Voting ends Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter/X page.

Coaches can nominate a player by emailing Lou Bezjak at lbezjak@thestate.com by noon on Mondays.

Girls Athlete of the Week Nominees

Aspen Boulware, Gray Collegiate softball: Freshman went 3-for-4 with four RBIs in War Eagles’ lone win last week, a 14-1 victory over Legion Collegiate.

Jules Brown, Chapin lacrosse: Senior had eight goals and two assists in final two matches of her career in helping Eagles to 2024 Class 5A championship.

Ava Claire-Collins, Chapin lacrosse: Senior had seven goals and four assists in final two matches of her career in helping Eagles to 2024 Class 5A championship.

Brooke Davis, Airport soccer: Senior midfielder had four goals and three assists in two Eagles wins last week.

Libby Hardin, Dreher soccer: Senior had four goals in three matches in helping Blue Devils to Region 5-3A championship.

Sabreya Monsanto, Heathwood Hall track and field: Won the high jump and long jump at the Richland County track and field championship.

Eliza Spratlin, Hammond softball: Catcher went 3-for-6 with three runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases.

Jhnai Sumter, Lower Richland track and field: Won the shot put and javelin at the Richland County track and field championships.

Olivia Taylor, Blythewood track and field: Won the 100 (12:06) and 200 (25:04) in helping Blythewood to a victory in the Richland County track and field championships.