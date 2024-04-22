Vote for Midlands high school girls spring sports Athlete of the Week: April 22

It’s time to vote for The State’s spring sports girls Athlete of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played April 15-20.

Voting ends Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter/X page.

Coaches can nominate a player by emailing Lou Bezjak at lbezjak@thestate.com by noon on Mondays.

Girls Athlete of the Week Nominees

Ava-Claire Collins, Chapin lacrosse: Senior had 12 goals in two playoff wins as Chapin earned spot in 5A Lower State championship. Collins also became the school’s all-time leading goal scorer with 225 in her career.

Chanelle Adams, Gilbert softball: Freshman was 4-for-8 with a double, five RBIs and four runs scores

Annie Andrews, Dreher soccer: Senior forward had eight goals and two assists in three wins last week.

Grace Beachem, Hammond softball: Senior went 7-for-7 with two homers, eight RBIs and seven runs scored. As a pitcher, she went 2-0, allowing one earned run while striking out 24 in 10 innings.

Allie Boone, Dutch Fork softball: Senior went 5-for-9 with a walk-off homer against Chapin and four RBIs last week.

Makalah Ford, Blythewood softball: Sophomore shortstop hit .455 with a homer and five RBIs last week.

Abigail Gartman, Airport softball: Second baseman was 7-for-10 with three runs scored last week.

Peyton Hendrix, Gray Collegiate softball: Freshman pitcher went 2-0 with complete-game wins over Stratford and Berkeley. Hendrix allowed one earned run, 11 hits and struck out 27 in 14 innings.

Kamyia Henry, Columbia softball: Senior second baseman/catcher went 5-for-8 with two homers and six RBIs last week.

Sharmelle Holmes, Fairfield Central track & field: Kentucky signee won the 100 (11.58) and 200 (23.68) at the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic Elite Meet.

Julia Salo, River Bluff soccer: Junior goalkeeper recorded a pair of shutouts in wins over Hammond and Dutch Fork.