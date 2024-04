VOTE: What grade do you give Falcons for drafting QB Michael Penix?

The Atlanta Falcons ruined most mock drafts quickly on Thursday night by selecting Washington quarterback Michael Penix with the No. 8 overall pick. The Huskies QB had an incredible season and gives the Falcons a clear long-term plan at the position.

What grade would you give Atlanta for selecting Penix in Round 1? Vote in our latest Falcons fan poll below:

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire