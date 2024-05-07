Vote for The Charlotte Observer boys athlete of the week (May 10)

Below are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

This week’s nominees

Hayden Chicon, Lake Norman lacrosse: The Wildcats’ senior attack scored three goals and had one assist in a 17-4 win over Cuthbertson in the second round of the 4A state playoffs on May 4.

Chicon, a Lenoir Rhyne University commit, has helped Lake Norman to a 15-5 record through Monday.

Raghav Gopalakrishnan, Ardrey Kell track: The Knights’ senior won SoMeck 4A conference titles in both the 1,600 (4:29.27) and 3,200 (9:30.67) on his home track on May 2.

Gopalakrishnan, a University of Pennsylvania commit, also helped the 3,200-meter relay team to a conference title the same day.

Parker Gordish, Hough golf: The Huskies’ junior shot a 2-under-par 70 to tie teammate Jude Carper for medalist honors at the Queen City Athletic conference tournament championship. The pair led Hough to the league championship at Sunset Hills Golf Club on April 29.

Gordish, who was 7-under par for the season, also earned Queen City Athletic conference player of the year honors for his efforts.

C.J. Gray, A.L. Brown baseball: The Wonders’ junior went 6 for 11 with two home runs, a double, a triple, four RBIs and a stolen base as A.L. Brown advanced to the Greater Metro 4A conference tournament championship game last week.

A.L. Brown (9-16) beat Hickory Ridge and South Iredell in the first two rounds of the tournament before falling to Cox Mill, 2-1, in the championship game May 2.

Jack Hedrick, Charlotte Catholic baseball: The Cougars’ star went six innings on the mound, striking out eight batters and allowing just two hits to help Charlotte Catholic to an 11-1 win over Butler in the Southwestern 4A conference tournament semifinals on April 30.

Charlotte Catholic (19-8) went on to upset Providence 6-4 in the championship game May 2.

The Cougars also beat Garinger, 16-0, in the first round of the tournament April 29.

Hedrick is 4-1 on the mound with 69 strikeouts in 42.2 innings of work with a 0.49 earned-run average (ERA).

Griffen Hjortsberg, Lake Norman Charter golf: The Knights’ senior shot a 4-over-par 76 to lead Lake Norman Charter to a South Piedmont 3A conference tournament title at Skybrook Golf Club April 29.

Lake Norman Charter now moves onto the 3A Midwest Regional golf tournament at Sapona Golf Club in Lexington.

Chase Kiker, Metrolina Christian baseball: The Warriors’ sophomore went 6.2 innings with 11 strikeouts, allowing just one earned run in a 3-2 win over Hickory Grove in the Metrolina Athletic conference tournament championship game May 2. He was also 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI.

Kiker went 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles and a run scored in a 17-2 win over Concord Academy in the MAC semifinals on April 30.

Kiker is 10-1 on the mound with 119 strikeouts in 60.2 innings of work, while batting .507 with three home runs, eight doubles, 26 RBI and 17 run scored for Metrolina Christian (25-1).

Victor Lopez, Cannon School baseball: The Cougars’ junior shortstop went 2 for 4 at the plate with a run scored, while pitching two innings in relief with four strikeouts on the mound in a 3-2 loss at Covenant Day on April 30.

Lopez also went 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in a 3-1 win over Covenant Day on May 3.

Lopez led both games off with a single, and started two double plays to end innings in the Covenant Day series.

Lopez is batting .311 with five doubles, 10 RBI and 11 runs scored for Cannon School (6-15) this season.

Blake Nicholson, Christ the King track: The Crusaders’ junior won the Catawba Shores 1A/2A conference title in the 800-meters (2:03.71), the 1,600 (4:31.45) and the 3,200 (10:17.59) at Mountain Island Charter on May 3.

Nicholson, who also won a conference title in the 3,200-meter relay, helped the Christ the King boys’ track to a runner-up finish to host Mountain Island Charter at the same meet.

Christopher Stewart, Weddington track: The Warriors’ senior won Southern Carolinas’ 4A conference titles in the shot put (60-5.5) and discus (personal-best 182-7) at Marvin Ridge May 2.

Stewart, who has the second best throw in the state in the shot put (60-9) and discus (182-7) this outdoor season, helped the Weddington boys’ track team to a third-place finish at the conference championship meet.

Cameron Tucker, Jay M. Robinson: The Bulldogs’ sophomore ran personal bests to win South Piedmont 3A conference titles in the 100-meter dash (10.95), the 200 (22.03) and the 400 (50.61) on his home track on May 2.

Tucker’s efforts helped the Jay M. Robinson boys’ track team to a third-place finish at the same meet.

Thomas Wlazlowski, Cuthbertson track: The Cavaliers’ senior ran a 4:17.47 to win a Southern Carolinas’ 4A conference title in the 1,600-meter run at Marvin Ridge on May 2.

Wlazlowski, an Appalachian State University commit, also won the league title in the 3,200-meter run in 9:38.65 to help the Cuthbertson boys’ track team win the league title by 39.5 points over the field at the same meet.

** Information published today includes statistics through May 4.

If you want to nominate an athlete: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players.

