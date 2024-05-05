Vols run-rule Florida for seventh consecutive SEC series win

No. 3 Tennessee (39-9, 17-7 SEC) defeated Florida (24-23, 10-14 SEC), 16-3 in seven innings, on Saturday at Condron Family Ballpark.

Saturday’s contest was the series finale of a three-game series in Gainesville, Florida. The Vols and Gators spilt the first two games in a doubleheader on Friday.

Nate Snead pitched five innings in relief for the Vols and earned his eighth win of the season on Saturday. He recorded seven strikeouts, while totaling 80 pitches (52 strikes) against 21 batters.

Tennessee totaled 14 hits in the series finale at Florida, including home runs by Blake Burke, Hunter Ensley and Christian Moore.

The Vols will next play Queens at 6 p.m. EDT on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

HELLO WIN COLUMN! HELLO SERIES WIN! Four straight series wins in Gainesville. Maybe we'll purchase some property down here.#GBO // #VolsWIN pic.twitter.com/EgJS9zdfr6 — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 5, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire