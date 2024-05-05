Advertisement

Vols run-rule Florida for seventh consecutive SEC series win

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

No. 3 Tennessee (39-9, 17-7 SEC) defeated Florida (24-23, 10-14 SEC), 16-3 in seven innings, on Saturday at Condron Family Ballpark.

Saturday’s contest was the series finale of a three-game series in Gainesville, Florida. The Vols and Gators spilt the first two games in a doubleheader on Friday.

Nate Snead pitched five innings in relief for the Vols and earned his eighth win of the season on Saturday. He recorded seven strikeouts, while totaling 80 pitches (52 strikes) against 21 batters.

Tennessee totaled 14 hits in the series finale at Florida, including home runs by Blake Burke, Hunter Ensley and Christian Moore.

The Vols will next play Queens at 6 p.m. EDT on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire