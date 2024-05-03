Vols win series opener at Florida

No. 3 Tennessee (37-8, 15-6 SEC) defeated Florida (23-21, 9-12 SEC), 6-2, on Friday at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

The contest was the first of a three-game series and the first of a doubleheader on Friday. Game No. 1 was scheduled for Thursday and postponed due to inclement weather.

Chris Stamos started for Tennessee and pitched three innings, recording four strikeouts. He totaled 55 pitches, including 37 strikes, against 13 batters.

The Vols totaled 12 hits in game No. 1 on Friday. Billy Amick and Dylan Dreiling recorded three hits each for Tennessee.

Game No. 2 will start 45 minutes after the conclusion of the series opener.

GAME ONE GOES TO THE VOLS! Kirby comes on to lock up his fourth save of the year!#GBO // #OTH // #VolsWIN pic.twitter.com/U6xXshR3Uo — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire