Virginia Tech WR Cole Beck declares for 2024 NFL draft

We are less than two weeks away from the deadline to declare for the 2024 NFL draft. One of the latest names to declare is Virginia Tech wide receiver and return specialist Cole Beck.

If you haven’t heard of Beck before, you aren’t alone. Beck was on the Virginia Tech football team for two seasons, never caught a pass and only had eight career kick returns. So why would he declare and why should anyone care?

Mainly because Beck is one of the fastest men in all of college football and is likely the fastest play in the entire draft. Beck is a track star first and foremost and he plans to continue his track career even if he ends up on an NFL team. Beck was a high school football star so the skills are there but it will be that 9.87-second 100m time and the ridiculous 40 he will run this offseason that could get him drafted.

