Quarterbacks crowd the top of this new 2-round NFL mock draft
The NFL continues to show us that if you don’t have top-tier quarterback play, your team cannot be competitive on a week-by-week basis. We went into this new two-round mock draft with that exact mindset and ended up loading up the top of the first round with quarterbacks out of this exceptional class.
1 - Chicago Bears - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
This is one of the teams at the top of the draft we expect to stick with their quarterback so instead they get Justin Fields an elite pass catcher.
2 - Arizona Cardinals - QB Draft Maye, North Carolina
If the Cardinals can get out from under the contract of Kyler Murray, replacing him with Drake Maye makes a lot of sense.
3 - Washington Commanders - QB Caleb Williams, USC
Sam Howell looked like the answer at one point but Washington needs to bring in a player to spark hat offense.
4 - New England Patriots - QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
Bailey Zappe has been a cool story but the Patriots need a franchise quarterback and he isn’t it.
5 - New York Giants - WR Malik Nabers, LSU
If Daniels or Williams falls here, the Giants make the pick but instead they hope Daniel Jones can come back and get him another weapon.
6 - Los Angeles Chargers - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
When you have a quarterback as good as Justin Herbert, he needs guys he can trust to catch the football and no tight end does it better than Brock Bowers.
7 - Tennessee Titans - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
The Titans offensive line has struggled for much of the season so getting the best tackle in the draft is an easy pick.
8- Chicago Bears - DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
After landing help on offense with their first pick, the Bears turn to defense with the No. 8 overall pick.
9 - New York Jets - OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State
No matter who is the quarterback next season, they need to be protected and Fashanu is the best pass protector in the draft.
10 - Atlanta Falcons - EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
The Falcons need a quarterback but Latu was too good to pass up.
11 - New Orleans Saints - OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Fuaga is a fast climber and easily the third-best tackle in the draft and a great fit for the Saints.
12 - Green Bay Packers - CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
13 - Las Vegas Raiders - QB Bo Nix, Oregon
This could end up being the best value pick of the first-round quarterbacks with Nix’s experience and athleticism.
14 - Denver Broncos - EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
Robinson needs to be more consistent if he wants to be dominant on the NFL level but all the tools are there.
15 - Minnesota Vikings - CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Wiggins has true No. 1 cornerback potential and solidifies a very good Minnesota defense.
16 - Arizona Cardinals - WR Rome Odunze, Washington
When you land a new quarterback the trend is to get them a new weapon in the passing game and that’s what the Cardinals do here.
17 - Pittsburgh Steelers - DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
The Steelers need a starting cornerback and a starting safety and DeJean gives them options to be either one.
18 - Cincinnati Bengals - OT JC Latham, Alabama
19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
The Bucs land a top edge rusher from their state and solidify the team’s pass rush with Jared Verse.
20 - Indianapolis Colts - WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
The Colts have an amazing young quarterback in Anthony Richardson and adding Brian Thomas gives him a perfect deep threat.
21 - Seattle Seahawks - EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
The Seahawks are always looking to add playmakers on the defensive line and Turner has a very high ceiling as an all-around defensive end.
22 - Jacksonville Jaguars - CB Terrion Arnold Jr., Alabama
Interior offensive line is a bigger need but the best value here is cornerback Terrion Arnold.
23 - Los Angeles Rams - DT Leonard Taylor III, Miami
The Rams defense got younger and more athletic in the last draft and the trend continues with Leonard Taylor.
24 - Buffalo Bills - WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina
Adding Walker gives Josh Allen and the Bills a polished route runner who can make plays with the football in his hands.
25 - Kansas City Chiefs - WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
The Chiefs offense is really missing a deep threat at receiver so getting Franklin here makes sense.
26 - Dallas Cowboys - CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
Rakestraw is a lockdown cornerback who has seen his draft stock skyrocket after a big season.
27 - Houston Texans - WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
Mitchell and his deep speed and length is the perfect final piece to the explosive Texans offense.
28 - Detroit Lions - CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
The Lions are building a defense centered on toughness and physicality and Lassiter is one of the most physical corners in the draft.
29 - Miami Dolphins - OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
Don’t overlook a speedy wide receiver here but with the struggles the Dolphins offensive line has had, we like Mims here to start right away.
30 - Philadelphia Eagles - S Kamren Kinchens, Miami
The Eagles can use another playmaker in the secondary and Kinchens is a huge athletic safety with exceptional technique in coverage.
31 - San Francisco 49ers - OT Graham Barton, Duke
The 49ers don’t need much but they could use depth along the offensive line and Graham Barton’s a solid all-around prospect.
32 - Baltimore Ravens - WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
The Ravens can never have enough weapons for Lamar Jackson and Egbuka is much better than his 2023 film.
Second round
33 – Carolina Panthers – WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
34 – Arizona Cardinals – OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
35 – Washington Commanders – EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
36 – New England Patriots – WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
37 – New York Giants – S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
38 – Los Angeles Chargers – HB Jonathon Brooks, Texas
39 – Tennessee Titans – WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
40 – Washington Commanders – OT Patrick Paul, Houston
41 – Green Bay Packers – OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
42 – Atlanta Falcons – QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
43 – Philadelphia Eagles – WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama
44 – Green Bay Packers – RB Trey Benson, Florida State
45 – Las Vegas Raiders – CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
46 – New Orleans Saints – QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
47 – Minnesota Vikings – QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
48 – Houston Texans – LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
49 – Pittsburgh Steelers – C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
50 – Cincinnati Bengals – DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan
51 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
52 – Indianapolis Colts – CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa
53 – New York Giants – G Christian Haynes, UConn
54 – Jacksonville Jaguars – EDGE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
55 – Los Angeles Rams – S Calen Bullock, USC
56 – Buffalo Bills – CB Kalen King, Penn State
57 – Kansas City Chiefs – OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
58 – Dallas Cowboys – RB Blake Corum, Michigan
59 – Cleveland Browns – WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
60 – Detroit Lions – CB Josh Newton, TCU
61 – Miami Dolphins – TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas
62 – Philadelphia Eagles – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
63 – San Francisco 49ers – CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
64 – Baltimore Ravens – CB D.J. James, Auburn