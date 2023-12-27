Quarterbacks crowd the top of this new 2-round NFL mock draft

The NFL continues to show us that if you don’t have top-tier quarterback play, your team cannot be competitive on a week-by-week basis. We went into this new two-round mock draft with that exact mindset and ended up loading up the top of the first round with quarterbacks out of this exceptional class.

1 - Chicago Bears - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Sep 09, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) runs in a touchdown in the first quarter of their NCAA football game against Youngstown State.

This is one of the teams at the top of the draft we expect to stick with their quarterback so instead they get Justin Fields an elite pass catcher.

2 - Arizona Cardinals - QB Draft Maye, North Carolina

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

If the Cardinals can get out from under the contract of Kyler Murray, replacing him with Drake Maye makes a lot of sense.

3 - Washington Commanders - QB Caleb Williams, USC

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) drops back to make a pass down field during the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Howell looked like the answer at one point but Washington needs to bring in a player to spark hat offense.

Sep 30, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms ups prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Bailey Zappe has been a cool story but the Patriots need a franchise quarterback and he isn’t it.

Sep 30, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) runs after a catch during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

If Daniels or Williams falls here, the Giants make the pick but instead they hope Daniel Jones can come back and get him another weapon.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

When you have a quarterback as good as Justin Herbert, he needs guys he can trust to catch the football and no tight end does it better than Brock Bowers.

7 - Tennessee Titans - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) blocks Stanford Cardinal linebacker Jordan Fox (10) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans offensive line has struggled for much of the season so getting the best tackle in the draft is an easy pick.

8- Chicago Bears - DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton (94) sacks Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

After landing help on offense with their first pick, the Bears turn to defense with the No. 8 overall pick.

9 - New York Jets - OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State

Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu (74) gets set before a play against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College.

No matter who is the quarterback next season, they need to be protected and Fashanu is the best pass protector in the draft.

10 - Atlanta Falcons - EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Nov 12, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) scrambles away from UCLA Bruins linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) for a 1 yard gain in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons need a quarterback but Latu was too good to pass up.

11 - New Orleans Saints - OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga (75) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Fuaga is a fast climber and easily the third-best tackle in the draft and a great fit for the Saints.

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) covers ULM wide receiver Jevin Frett (5) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix celebrates after running for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host Colorado in the Pac-12 opener Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

This could end up being the best value pick of the first-round quarterbacks with Nix’s experience and athleticism.

14 - Denver Broncos - EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 30: Chop Robinson #44 of the Penn State Nittany Lions rushes the quarterback against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field on September 30, 2023 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Robinson needs to be more consistent if he wants to be dominant on the NFL level but all the tools are there.

15 - Minnesota Vikings - CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Dec 3, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins (20) returns an interception 98 yards for a touchdown as North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) defends and Clemson Tigers defensive end K.J. Henry (5) looks on in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Wiggins has true No. 1 cornerback potential and solidifies a very good Minnesota defense.

16 - Arizona Cardinals - WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Sep 9, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) catches a touchdown pass against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

When you land a new quarterback the trend is to get them a new weapon in the passing game and that’s what the Cardinals do here.

17 - Pittsburgh Steelers - DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) runs back a punt for a touchdown at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in Iowa City. The touchdown was overturned after review.

The Steelers need a starting cornerback and a starting safety and DeJean gives them options to be either one.

18 - Cincinnati Bengals - OT JC Latham, Alabama

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman JC Latham (65) blocks against the Miami Hurricanes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) tackles Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) during the second half in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs land a top edge rusher from their state and solidify the team’s pass rush with Jared Verse.

20 - Indianapolis Colts - WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Brian Thomas Jr (11) pick six and scores a touchdown as the LSU Tigers take on the the Army Black Knights in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, October. 21, 2023.

The Colts have an amazing young quarterback in Anthony Richardson and adding Brian Thomas gives him a perfect deep threat.

21 - Seattle Seahawks - EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates the end of the game as time runs out for Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Alabama defeated Texas 20-19. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

The Seahawks are always looking to add playmakers on the defensive line and Turner has a very high ceiling as an all-around defensive end.

22 - Jacksonville Jaguars - CB Terrion Arnold Jr., Alabama

Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) reacts after bringing down Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) during the first half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Interior offensive line is a bigger need but the best value here is cornerback Terrion Arnold.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Leonard Taylor III #56 of the Miami Hurricanes pressures E.J. Warner #3 of the Temple Owls in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field on September 23, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Temple Owls 41-7. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Rams defense got younger and more athletic in the last draft and the trend continues with Leonard Taylor.

24 - Buffalo Bills - WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 14: Devontez Walker #9 of the North Carolina Tar Heels breaks away from Kamren Kinchens #5 of the Miami Hurricanes for a touchdown during the second half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels won 41-31. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Adding Walker gives Josh Allen and the Bills a polished route runner who can make plays with the football in his hands.

25 - Kansas City Chiefs - WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Oct 14, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs offense is really missing a deep threat at receiver so getting Franklin here makes sense.

26 - Dallas Cowboys - CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

The ball is thrown past Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White (10) while covered by Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. (2) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in Columbia, MO.

Rakestraw is a lockdown cornerback who has seen his draft stock skyrocket after a big season.

27 - Houston Texans - WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Sep. 9, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) celebrates a touchdown against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK

Mitchell and his deep speed and length is the perfect final piece to the explosive Texans offense.

28 - Detroit Lions - CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) breaks up a pass against LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions are building a defense centered on toughness and physicality and Lassiter is one of the most physical corners in the draft.

29 - Miami Dolphins - OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t overlook a speedy wide receiver here but with the struggles the Dolphins offensive line has had, we like Mims here to start right away.

30 - Philadelphia Eagles - S Kamren Kinchens, Miami

Nov 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes safety Kamren Kinchens (24) intercepts a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles can use another playmaker in the secondary and Kinchens is a huge athletic safety with exceptional technique in coverage.

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers don’t need much but they could use depth along the offensive line and Graham Barton’s a solid all-around prospect.

32 - Baltimore Ravens - WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) scores a touchdown after a catch against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium.

The Ravens can never have enough weapons for Lamar Jackson and Egbuka is much better than his 2023 film.

Second round

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the SEC Championship NCAA college football game between LSU and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

33 – Carolina Panthers – WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

34 – Arizona Cardinals – OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

35 – Washington Commanders – EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington

36 – New England Patriots – WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

37 – New York Giants – S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

38 – Los Angeles Chargers – HB Jonathon Brooks, Texas

39 – Tennessee Titans – WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

40 – Washington Commanders – OT Patrick Paul, Houston

41 – Green Bay Packers – OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

42 – Atlanta Falcons – QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

43 – Philadelphia Eagles – WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama

44 – Green Bay Packers – RB Trey Benson, Florida State

45 – Las Vegas Raiders – CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

46 – New Orleans Saints – QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

47 – Minnesota Vikings – QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

48 – Houston Texans – LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

49 – Pittsburgh Steelers – C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

50 – Cincinnati Bengals – DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan

51 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

52 – Indianapolis Colts – CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa

53 – New York Giants – G Christian Haynes, UConn

54 – Jacksonville Jaguars – EDGE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

55 – Los Angeles Rams – S Calen Bullock, USC

56 – Buffalo Bills – CB Kalen King, Penn State

57 – Kansas City Chiefs – OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

58 – Dallas Cowboys – RB Blake Corum, Michigan

59 – Cleveland Browns – WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

60 – Detroit Lions – CB Josh Newton, TCU

61 – Miami Dolphins – TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

62 – Philadelphia Eagles – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

63 – San Francisco 49ers – CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State

64 – Baltimore Ravens – CB D.J. James, Auburn

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire