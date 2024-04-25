Virginia adds a commitment from Justin Rowe

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Virginia's 2025 recruiting class now stands at ten commitments thanks to the announcement from Justin Rowe. The athlete out of Asheville (N.C.) The Asheville School chose the Cavaliers over Wake Forest and South Carolina.

"I chose UVA because of its strong academic standings, and its status as a Power 4 program," Rowe said. "I built a strong connection with Coach Elliot during my visit in the spring. Coach Mike Adams reached out to me many times and the whole staff did a great job recruiting."

The versatility Rowe brings to the field was really appealing to coaches around the country.

"I have been recruited primarily as a linebacker but talking to Coach Elliot, he mentioned that they can use me in many different ways," he said. "So, I’d imagine I may play some safety/nickel."

During his latest visit to Charlottesville, Rowe and his family felt like they were a great fit.

"I love the energy I saw at the spring practice, as well as the hospitality UVA showed as a whole," said Rowe. "My parents took a strong liking to it as well as they showed us all the academic help that the athletes get."

As a junior, Rowe was credited with 35 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, three interceptions, and two pick-sixes. On offense, he had 28 catches for 483 yards and five touchdowns.