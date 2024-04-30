Vinicius strikes twice as Madrid draw 2-2 in Munich

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at Allianz Arena. Matthias Balk/dpa

Vinicius Junior scored twice as record winners Real Madrid came away from Bayern Munich with a 2-2 draw in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday, setting up a mouthwatering second leg in Spain next Wednesday.

Brazil's Vinicius grabbed the leveller from the spot on 83 minutes after Harry Kane netted a penalty for Bayern on 57 minutes. Vinicius and Leroy Sané had earlier both scored against the run of play either side of the break.

Former Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti, sacked in 2017 after just 15 months in Germany, is eyeing a fifth Champions League title as a coach and the Real boss will be just about the happier.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, who leaves at the end of the season after the Bavarians missed out on the Bundesliga title for the first time in 12 years, has never lost a semi-final in his long coaching career.

Now he faces a stern test at the Bernabeu next week.

In Wednesday's second semi-final, 1997 winners Borussia Dortmund host Paris-Saint Germain, beaten by Bayern in the 2020 final.

Dortmund are in their first semi since 2013, a season which ended with them losing to Bayern in an all-German final at Wembley. A repeat could occur this term, but Tuchel's men must excel in Madrid.

FC Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at Allianz Arena. Lukas Barth-Tuttas/dpa

Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at Allianz Arena. Sven Hoppe/dpa