How Vince Williams’ retirement shakes up Steelers depth chart

Vince Williams dropped a bomb on the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart plans one day into training camp. He announced suddenly that he was retiring from the NFL and, in doing so, shook up the team’s depth on the right side.

Williams was an integral part of the inside linebacker corp, especially after Devin Bush went down with a season-ending knee injury. He played north of 70 percent of defensive snaps in 10 games, and his 14 tackles for loss last season — eight in the first three games alone — was fifth-best in the NFL.

The defense will immediately feel the loss of a veteran talent like Vince Williams. The Steelers could look to free agency when they already had needs in the secondary to address. Or, they could move pieces around and hope they fit. Either way, not ideal.

Here’s a look at what the right side of the Steelers depth chart currently looks like without him:

Devin Bush

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

20 career starts in two seasons

Buddy Johnson

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

Rookie - selected by Steelers in 4th round of 2021 NFL draft.

Christian Kuntz

AP Photo/Mike McCarn

Veteran Steelers practice squad-er. Between 2019 and 2020 PS gigs, Kuntz was part of XFL's Dallas Renegades. Oh, he's also a long snapper.

Tegray Scales

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Scales was cut after the 2019 preseason and was brought back to Pittsburgh last November. For Week 15, he was elevated to active roster and played three defensive snaps.

1

1

1

1