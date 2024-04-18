Vikings drafted Randy Moss 26 years ago

26 years ago, the Minnesota Vikings changed the path of their franchise and the NFL as a whole. The 1998 NFL Draft is often remembered for giving fans and media alike the example of why going quarterback isn’t always a sure thing at the top of the draft but often forgotten is the Hall of Fame wide receiver that was in the second round.

26 years ago, the Vikings drafted wide receiver Randy Moss. The rest is history.

After finishing his college career at Marshall, Randy Moss would move from his home state of West Virginia to the land of 10,000 lakes. The country boy at heart would quickly feel at home both on and off the field. His impact would be felt on the team and throughout the league in a wide variety of ways.

From his Thanksgiving Day breakout performance to making history years later by setting the single-season receiving touchdowns record, success followed Moss.

It would follow him all the way to Canton, Ohio where he is forever enshrined as a Minnesota Viking in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire