Vikings 53-man roster update heading into Week 10 vs. Bills

The Minnesota Vikings are in a position to achieve their fourth 8-1 start in franchise history with a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams have injuries at key positions, but the Bills potentially being without starting quarterback Josh Allen could be the difference in the football game.

The Vikings made a few roster moves last week but this week has been minimal. Here is the updated Vikings roster heading into Sunday’s game.

Quarterback

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

  • 8 Kirk Cousins

  • 12 Nick Mullens

  • 11 David Blough (PS)

Running back

Sep 23, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back CJ Ham (30) during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

  • 4 Dalvin Cook

  • 2 Alexander Mattison

  • 26 Kene Nwangwu

  • 32 Ty Chandler (IR)

  • 30 C.J. Ham (FB)

  • 38 Bryant Koback (PS)

Wide receiver

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) picks up 64 yards on a reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 11, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Mjs Packers11 3 Jpg Packers11

  • 18 Justin Jefferson

  • 19 Adam Thielen

  • 17 K.J. Osborn

  • 5 Jalen Reagor

  • 83 Jalen Nailor

  • 13 Blake Proehl (PS)

  • 89 Thomas Heningan (IR)

  • 81 Olabisi Johnson (IR)

  • 85 Dan Chisena (PS)

  • 9 Trishton Jackson (PS)

Tight end

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

  • 87 T.J. Hockenson

  • 86 Johnny Mundt

  • 84 Irv Smith Jr. (IR)

  • 82 Ben Ellefson (IR-designated to return)

  • 34 Nick Muse (PS)

Offensive tackle

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (75) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

  • 71 Christian Darrisaw

  • 75 Brian O’Neill

  • 64 Blake Brandel

  • 74 Oli Udoh

  • 63 Vederian Lowe

Interior offensive line

Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (56) with teammates Ezra Cleveland (72) and Rashod Hill (69) on the field during the first half an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Indianapolis won 12-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

  • 72 Ezra Cleveland

  • 56 Garrett Bradbury

  • 67 Ed Ingram

  • 62 Chris Reed

  • 65 Austin Schlottmann

  • 68 Kyle Hinton (PS)

  • 60 Josh Sokol (PS)

Defensive line

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) watches against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

  • 94 Dalvin Tomlinson

  • 97 Harrison Phillips

  • 93 Jonathan Bullard

  • 92 James Lynch

  • 90 Esezi Otomewo

  • 96 Ross Blacklock

  • 95 Khyiris Tonga

  • 50 T.J. Smith (PS)

Outside linebacker/Edge rusher

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith (55) celebrates with linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) after Hunter sacked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, September 11, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Min. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Apc Packvsvikings 0911221301djp

  • 99 Danielle Hunter

  • 55 Za’Darius Smith

  • 98 D.J. Wonnum

  • 91 Patrick Jones II

  • 43 Luiji Vilain

  • 51 Benton Whitley

  • 79 Kenny Willekes (IR)

  • 48 Chris Garrett (PS)

Inside linebacker

Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) and linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) break up a pass in the endzone intended for Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) late in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, September 11, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Min. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Apc Packvsvikings 0911221607djpb

  • 54 Eric Kendricks

  • 58 Jordan Hicks

  • 33 Brian Asamoah

  • 45 Troy Dye

  • 47 William Kwenkwu (PS)

  • 57 Ryan Connelly (PS)

Cornerback

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. (3) reacts late during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

  • 7 Patrick Peterson

  • 3 Cameron Dantzler Sr.

  • 39 Chandon Sullivan

  • 21 Akayleb Evans

  • 29 Kris Boyd

  • 23 Andrew Booth Jr.

  • 20 Duke Shelley

  • 31 Tay Gowan (PS)

Safety

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

  • 22 Harrison Smith

  • 24 Camryn Bynum

  • 44 Josh Metellus

  • 25 Theo Jackson

  • 46 Myles Dorn (PS)

  • 6 Lewis Cine (IR)

  • 37 Mike Brown (PS)

Specialists

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph (1) kicks an extra point against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

  • 1 Greg Joseph

  • 14 Ryan Wright

  • 42 Andrew DePaola

