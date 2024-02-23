Video: Unconscious fighter slumps forward, crashes into canvas after blistering KO at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 18

Valesca Machado’s right hand had a little something extra in it Thursday night.

Machado, AKA “Tina Black,” scored an absolutely blistering knockout at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 18 at Tachi Palace in Lemoore, Calif., where she sent Taylor Mauldin into another dimension less than a minute into their strawweight championship headliner.

With Mauldin’s back against the cage, both women started to exchange rapid punches, but it was Machado (13-4) who connected flush across the chin. The result was Mauldin (2-1) fading to black, slumped over and crashing into the canvas head first for what could be considered an early Knockout of the Year.

You can watch the knockout in the video below (via UFC Fight Pass on X):

OUT…….. COLD!!!!! TINA BLACK IS YOUR NEW CHAMPION!!#A1Combat18 pic.twitter.com/jdl2CqJN0L — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 23, 2024

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie