Video: UFC 300 behind-the-scenes video blog reveals production side of mega-event

It’s not often we get to see how the sausage is made on a UFC broadcast.

UFC 300 this past weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was one of the biggest events in the storied header of MMA’s leading organization, and with that has some some special behind-the-scenes access.

UFC Television Director J.J. Szokody posted a unique video blog to a YouTube channel in the aftermath of the event, taking viewers inside the trucks and showing how various elements of a UFC event are put together for the world to watch.

Check out the 15-minute video above and meet some of the key people who make a UFC card happen.

