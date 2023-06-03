Video: Greg Hardy knocked down twice, KO’d in boxing match

Greg Hardy’s latest post-UFC combat sports experience didn’t go so well.

Hardy, a UFC veteran and former NFL All-Pro defensive end, was knocked down twice by Alexander Flores, part of being knocked out in the 17th round while competing for the Dallas Enforcers in a Team Combat League event Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

You can watch the finishing sequence in the video below (via Twitter):

Greg Hardy got dropped twice in Team Combat League boxing pic.twitter.com/NSB9KDQeF2 — Fight Lounge (@fightlounge_) June 3, 2023

Hardy, who entered the UFC in January 2019 after a developmental deal through Dana White’s Contender Series, had his final UFC fight in March 2022. A first-round TKO loss to Serghei Spivac capped a three-fight skid, and Hardy wasn’t re-signed after finishing his contract.

Since departing the UFC, Hardy has continued to compete in combat sports. Not counting his Team Combat League appearances, which are considered exhibitions, Hardy is 2-0 as a boxer. He also tried his hand at bareknuckle boxing this past February, when he was finished by Josh Watson in the second round at BKFC: Knucklemania 3.

