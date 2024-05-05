Advertisement

Video: Dana White’s Contender Series alum’s brutal KO perfectly filmed from craziest angle you might ever see

Simon Samano
·1 min read
1

As UFC 301 was playing out some 4,500 miles away in Rio de Janeiro, Torrez Finney was in Jacksonville, Fla., making a strong case for himself to join the UFC.

Finney, who was denied a UFC contract despite a second-round submission win last year on Dana White’s Contender Series, delivered an absolutely scintillating one-punch knockout of opponent Tyson Jeffries on Saturday at Combat Night. What’s even crazier is the fact that it was caught on video from a perfect cageside angle for us to clearly see and hear the brutality.

Check this out (via Instagram):

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Best In Live MMA – Muay Thai – Kickboxing (@combatnightmma)

“Is he ready, Dana White?”

Something tells us the UFC boss soon could be making a phone call to undefeated Finney (7-0) – either with an offer to be a short-notice replacement or a second opportunity on Contender Series.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie