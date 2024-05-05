Video: Dana White’s Contender Series alum’s brutal KO perfectly filmed from craziest angle you might ever see

As UFC 301 was playing out some 4,500 miles away in Rio de Janeiro, Torrez Finney was in Jacksonville, Fla., making a strong case for himself to join the UFC.

Finney, who was denied a UFC contract despite a second-round submission win last year on Dana White’s Contender Series, delivered an absolutely scintillating one-punch knockout of opponent Tyson Jeffries on Saturday at Combat Night. What’s even crazier is the fact that it was caught on video from a perfect cageside angle for us to clearly see and hear the brutality.

Check this out (via Instagram):

“Is he ready, Dana White?”

Something tells us the UFC boss soon could be making a phone call to undefeated Finney (7-0) – either with an offer to be a short-notice replacement or a second opportunity on Contender Series.

