Video appears to show Shaq Lawson shoving Eagles fan during postgame interaction

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson may be hearing from the NFL this week about his interaction with an Eagles fan in the aftermath of Sunday's 37-34 loss in Philadelphia.

A video shared on social media shows Lawson, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and other Bills players walk up to a fan in the front row of the stands as they make their way off the field. Phillips engages the fan verbally before Lawson appears to shove the person before being led away from the confrontation by his teammates.

Multiple media outlets reached out to the Bills for a comment about what happened, but neither the team nor Lawson has responded at this point.

The league could also weigh in with discipline for Lawson ahead of Buffalo's Week 14 trip to Kansas City.