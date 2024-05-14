Versatile guard Mier Panoam joins UND men's basketball

May 13—GRAND FORKS — Mier Panoam has attended games at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center since he was an eighth grader watching his older brother Bentiu play for UND from 2018-2022.

That familiarity with the program, and the fact that Bentiu is UND's current Director of Basketball Operations, helped Panoam commit to play men's basketball for the Fighting Hawks.

"It was a great connection," Panoam said. "(Coach Paul Sather) trusted me. He believes in me. He wants me to rock out. That right there was a big reason."

He will come to UND with three years of eligibility remaining.

Panoam fielded plenty of phone calls once he entered the transfer portal after one season at Tulane. Many of the schools after him were the same schools that recruited Panoam out of Norcross (Ga.) High School.

UND was in the mix early to land Panoam before seeming to fall out of the running for the former three-star recruit. But Panoam ultimately opted to play his sophomore year and beyond for the Hawks.

"It was crazy just trying to find a new spot again," Panoam said. "I feel like it was easier this time to really see who really wants you, see where you're really needed. I think it was easier to find a fit this time."

Panoam had one hang up, though: the weather.

"I haven't been in the winter in a minute," he said with a laugh. "I've been down south for a while."

Panoam, a 6-foot-2 guard, has the "versatility to play all three guard positions with his size, skill, strength and athleticism," said Sather in a release announcing Panoam's commitment.

"He's a high-level transition player that can put a lot of pressure on the rim or catch and shoot open threes," Sather continued. "Most importantly, Mier can be a lock-down defensive player that can guard anybody on the floor. He's an awesome human being that brings life to every workout or practice."

Fans can expect "high energy and some showtime dunks," Panoam said, like one in an October 2023 dunk contest over four Tulane players with an average height of 6-foot-9.

Panoam didn't see much action as a true freshman at Tulane, appearing in nine games. He averaged 1.2 points and 0.2 rebounds per game.

He scored a season-high four points in seven minutes in a win over Prairie View A&M.

"I watched a lot of great basketball games," Panoam said. "I feel like I learned a lot just seeing all that, even in practice going at the seniors. I feel like I'm very experienced now."

Panoam was ranked the 27th-best point guard in the country by 247Sports in 2022-2023. He was named a region player of the year in 2023 after averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a senior at Norcross.

He won a Georgia Class 7A state title in 2022.