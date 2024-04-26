Versatile Deas hails McInnes' Killie vision

Robbie Deas says Derek McInnes' insistence on shifting his position has forced him to grow as a player since joining Kilmarnock.

The 24-year-old arrived in Ayrshire from Inverness last summer and has featured across a back five at various points in the season.

Having impressed in the Championship, Deas had multiple suitors, but was won over by McInnes' vision for the Rugby Park club.

"First game of the season, at home to Rangers, I started and played really well, I got man of the match," the defender said.

"I signed here for games like that, to get the club into the positions we're in right now, battling for a European spot.

"I knew after speaking to the manager in the summer that there was a rebuild on and the club was on the up.

"I've played in a few positions and he's given me the belief to do what I can in each position. I've played left wing-back, left-back, middle of a three. It's just helped me get better as the season's gone on."

Kilmarnock could secure European football this weekend if they beat Hearts and Dundee lose at Celtic.

After creating a comfortable cushion on fourth, Deas insists his side won't let up as they look to cross the line and secure a trip to the continent.

"There's no point in taking our foot off the gas," he said. "We didn't work this hard to get to this positive and then stop in the last few games.

"We'll go into every game to win, we've done that all season and you can see the results we've picked up. We're in our position on our own merit."