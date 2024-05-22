The verdict on Palace's season

[Getty Images]

You could say it was a season of two halves for Crystal Palace. But a strong finish under Oliver Glasner led to 10th place.

Alex Pewter, from Five Year Plan podcast, has given his verdict on the 2023-24 campaign.

Season rating: A clear 8/10 season, recovering from a campaign destined for half that rating. Optimism may never have been higher, and it is entirely justified based on performances and an unlikely 10th-placed finish.

Happy with your manager? Yes, next question! Last summer’s managerial decision was passive, but the course-correcting arrival of Oliver Glasner and his staff has elevated the entire club. The only question mark will be how much the board will be willing to back him following this initial success, or if they rest on their laurels after failing to back previous managers.

Unsung hero: Tyrick Mitchell has been a tireless force down the left flank. He has shown significant development in attack in this new tactical system. Any defensive regression suffered under Patrick Vieira has proved to be a blip, and he remains an excellent one-on-one tackler.

Player you would most like to sign: Not a new player or even a contract renewal. The most important signing Crystal Palace can make this summer is to retain sporting director Dougie Freedman. Currently shrouded in Newcastle United speculation to replace Dan Ashworth, Freedman is the lynchpin in the Palace set-up. Given the pivotal summer ahead, losing the key figure in implementing any transfer strategy would be devastating.

Best away fans: The victory over Manchester United may have been a crowning moment for the home team and Selhurst Park crowd, but a clear low for Erik ten Hag and the travelling supporters. Yet, the away fans endured the game and were vocal until the bitter end.

