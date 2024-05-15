Vanderbilt football lands transfer commit from New Mexico State tight end Eli Stowers | Report

Vanderbilt football has landed a transfer commitment from New Mexico State tight end Eli Stowers, according to a report from On3 Sports.

Stowers began his career as a four-star quarterback at Texas A&M but scarcely saw the field. He then transferred to New Mexico State and converted to tight end under current Commodores offensive coordinator Tim Beck. In 2023, he appeared in 15 games and recorded 35 catches for 366 yards. He also rushed for 108 yards on 22 attempts and completed 4-of-8 passes for 99 yards as a Wildcat quarterback.

Tight end has been a relatively thin group for the Commodores. Projected starter Cole Spence has only appeared in four career games, all on special teams, and missed all of 2023 with injury. Just two other players who were on the spring roster are listed at the position: sophomore Kamrean Johnson and junior college transfer Tyler Fortenberry. Freshmen Brycen Coleman and Witt Edwards will also join the team for preseason practices in August.

Stowers joins a spring transfer class that also includes offensive linemen Cade McConnell (Minnesota), Steven Hubbard (UTEP) and Chase Mitchell (Liberty); receiver/cornerback Micah Bell (Notre Dame); wide receiver Dariyan Wiley (Nevada); safety Maurice Hampton (Memphis) and corner Mark Davis Jr. (Southern Illinois).

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Eli Stowers commits to Vanderbilt football out of transfer portal