Vanderbilt football spring transfer portal tracker 2024: Who is joining, leaving Commodores

After Vanderbilt football saw a large amount of roster turnover when the 2024 season ended, the transfer portal will open once again.

The portal is open from April 16-30. SEC rules state that players who enter the portal from one SEC school in the spring cannot transfer to another SEC school. As such, the spring window consists primarily of players who did not earn starting roles at their prior schools, as well as graduate transfers who are completing their degrees.

The Commodores will be able to use the spring window to fill needs as well, although they cannot take players from within the SEC. Offensive line and wide receiver are the main areas of need.

Vanderbilt also has a few players who committed as transfers during the fall window who will not be enrolling until after the conclusion of the spring semester, including New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia, Texas Tech wide receiver Loic Fouonji and Eastern Washington cornerback Marlon Jones Jr.

Here's who is joining and leaving Vanderbilt via transfer portal during the spring window:

SCRIMMAGE TAKEAWAYS Why Vanderbilt football's defense was ahead of its offense in spring scrimmage

Who has entered the transfer portal from Vanderbilt football

Wide receiver Josh Palmer

Palmer announced his intentions to enter the portal on social media on April 15. Coach Clark Lea had previously said a decision on whether Palmer would remain with the team would come within the next week.

Palmer, from Selma, Alabama, redshirted in 2023 and appeared in one game, recording no stats. He converted from tight end to wide receiver for spring ball but struggled to find his way on the depth chart.

He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Linebacker Dante Kelly

Kelly also announced on social media that he would be entering the transfer portal. A 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker from Mississippi, Kelly originally chose Vanderbilt after decommitting from Mississippi State. He did not appear in a game in 2023.

He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football 2024 spring transfer portal tracker