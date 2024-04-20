Vanderbilt football lands commitment from UTEP OL transfer Steven Hubbard

Vanderbilt football added to its offensive line through the transfer portal on Friday.

UTEP transfer Steven Hubbard committed to the Commodores, as he announced via X (formerly known as Twitter). The 6-foot-3, 314-pound lineman announced his offer from Vanderbilt before committing a few hours later. He appeared in five games for the Miners in 2023, his fourth season with the program, after making nine starts in 2022 and being named All-Conference USA honorable mention.

Hubbard started his career at Kilgore College, where he spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons before transferring. The 2024 season will mark his seventh season of college football. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 18, but did not commit until the spring transfer window. The offensive lineman does not have a 247Sports rating.

Vanderbilt football transfer rankings

With Hubbard's commitment, Vanderbilt football now has 12 transfer commits in the 2024 class, giving the Commodores the 15th-ranked class in the SEC (trailed only by Auburn and including incoming Big 12 teams Texas and Oklahoma).

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football lands commitment from UTEP transfer Steven Hubbard