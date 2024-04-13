Why Vanderbilt football's defense was ahead of its offense in spring scrimmage

Every day of practice, Vanderbilt football works on ball security drills.

Offensive coordinator Tim Beck wondered Saturday if the team has over-emphasized it. At the same time, it's necessary, as Beck and Clark Lea were disappointed once again with the turnovers committed by the offense during the scrimmage held at Ensworth.

The scrimmage was the second in a series of three held at local high schools because of construction at FirstBank Stadium, in lieu of a traditional spring game. Media and players' families could attend the scrimmage, but it was closed to the public.

Beck and Lea harped on ball security after last week's scrimmage as well, but this time, the very first play of the scrimmage resulted in a turnover as the same trend reared its head.

"We put a new little route in and was excited about throwing it and threw it play one and it got tipped and then intercepted," Beck said. "So that's not how you want to start the scrimmage. So got to have good drive-starters, got to put yourselves in good situations where you're not in second and long, and then take care of the ball a whole lot better than we are right now."

Here are some other takeaways from the scrimmage:

Offensive line shorthanded

Vanderbilt played the scrimmage with just eight offensive linemen as several players have been banged up with injuries throughout the spring.

Most of those injuries are not expected to carry over to the fall, but there are two key attritions. Senior Jake Ketschek recently suffered an injury that needs surgery and has begun the process of medically retiring, Lea said. Ketschek has dealt with other injuries, including a torn ACL, throughout his college career.

Redshirt sophomore Leyton Nelson was not with the team during the scrimmage. Lea said nothing was official but that his status with the team would be decided within the next week. Three other players whose status is in question are wide receivers Ezra McAllister and Josh Palmer and running back Dylan Betts-Pauley. That trio has seen sparing playing time over their time with the Commodores.

Depth on defense

Even with some key defensive players sitting out spring practice, the defense has been ahead of the offense during scrimmages. A young pass-rush group has flashed and the cornerbacks made some good plays Saturday as well.

The growth on the defense comes on the heels of Lea taking over the defensive play-calling duties.

"We're doing a little bit more moving around, pre-snap," corner Tyson Russell said. "Just a lot of, we just move around more and trying to disguise and not give away what we're in."

Good and bad from Nate Johnson

Johnson, the Utah transfer, looked like Vanderbilt's best quarterback during the scrimmage, and he performed better than he did last week. However, there were still both positive and negative plays from Johnson.

He continues to battle New Mexico State transfer Blaze Berlowitz and redshirt sophomore Drew Dickey for the starting job. But there is also an X-factor coming in, as New Mexico State transfer Diego Pavia, a second-team All-Conference USA selection, will join the team in the fall.

"I talk to Diego every day," wide receiver Quincy Skinner said. "He's a good team guy. He has a lot of good energy with him. He brings that to the team, you know, that swagger. He's a good guy. I've been in contact with him a lot."

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football takeaways from second spring scrimmage