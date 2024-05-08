Utah NHL team will pick at #6 in NHL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – There were no surprises for the Utah NHL team in its first NHL Draft Lottery.

Utah had the sixth best odds at the #1 overall pick, and Utah earned the #6 pick in the draft, which will be held June 28-29 in Las Vegas.

Utah had a 7.5 percent shot at the top pick, but after the Arizona Coyotes went 36-41-5, the sixth worst record in the NHL, that’s where they ended up in the draft order.

Utah NHL to build training facility at the Shops at South Town in Sandy

“You get excited because now you know exactly where your picking,” said Utah general manager Bill Armstrong. “Now it’s going to scouting meetings and honing in on the players that we like at six. So it’s really now just targeting your guys. They’ve got a lot of talented players up top in the draft and we got a chance to get one of them.”

San Jose ended up with the #1 pick, and the Sharks are expected to select Boston University star Macklin Celebrini.

Armstrong held out hope that they would get the #1 pick, but was just happy they didn’t fall back from sixth.

“Every organization dreams of moving up and picking at one, right?” he said. “So we were all very hopeful that the lottery balls were going to bounce our way. Then reality sets in and they flip the card and you’re like, Oh, OK. We didn’t move back. “Let’s pick at six. We’re going to get a real good player. We’re picking in the top ten. This is where we’re supposed to be.”

Utah NHL team blown away by fans welcome

Utah has 13 picks in the 2024 NHL Draft, including one in the first round and three in the second round.

Utah will release information about its team name on Wednesday, May 8th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.