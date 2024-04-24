Utah hosts welcome party for new NHL team, ABC4 to live stream

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah’s newest professional sports team will be arriving in the Beehive State this morning and ABC4 will be there to help greet them at the airport.

Players, coaches, and front office staff with the Arizona Coyotes are expected to be landing at the Salt Lake International Airport at about 10:30 a.m. ABC4’s Matt Fontes will be on the scene with a live stream available to watch as they take their first steps in Utah.

The team arrives in Utah just a week after the sale of the Coyotes to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith was finalized. Smith said the former Coyotes will not only be in Utah to get a tour of the the Delta Center and their new home but to get a formal introduction to their new fanbase as well.

The Smith Entertainment Group and the National Hockey League will host a free-to-the-public welcome party for the team at the Delta Center and ABC4 will be there to share the celebration.

The event kicks off with a plaza party at 4 p.m. before the celebration moves into the arena at 5:30 p.m. Delta Center promises free food, drinks and snacks as well as games, live music, giveaways and preseason ticket vouchers for the first 5,000 fans.

Can’t make it to the event? Stick with ABC4 as we livestream the entire celebration in the video player above and on-air.

