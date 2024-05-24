USC offers top 2026 California running back

Brian Bonner Jr. is a Class of 2026 running back from Valencia High School in Valencia, California. He has been offered by USC football in another recruiting story of interest.

Bonner measures in at around 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds. He holds offers from a number of schools, including UCLA, Nebraska, Auburn, Arizona, Oregon, Tennessee, Washingto, Stanford, California, Utah and now USC.

Bonner is rated No. 165 overall in the nation, 20th in the state of California, and the No. 13 running back in the 2026 class.

As a sophomore and first-year starter on the varsity team, Bonner was highly impressive and versatile. The running back had 499 yards on the ground and 3 touchdowns on 6.3 yards per carry.

As a receiver he had 23 catches for 457 yards and 6 touchdowns. It is clear that this is a player who can score from anywhere on the field and is the kind of weapon Lincoln Riley would love to be able to deploy from various positions in offensive formations. Bonner could create headaches for opposing defenses and defensive coordinators. Now let’s see what USC can do to keep him in the state of California.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire