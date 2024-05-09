USC offers five-star transfer portal cornerback from Texas

USC football has reportedly contacted and offered former five-star cornerback Terrance Brooks, who is in the transfer portal after previously playing for the Texas Longhorns. The Trojans, D’Anton Lynn, and secondary coach Doug Belk need to continue to develop their defense as they enter the Big Ten Conference. Defensive line is the foremost position group where the Trojans need more reinforcements, but that doesn’t mean USC can’t use another cornerback.

Texas transfer cornerback Terrance Brooks, a five-star recruit in the class of 2022 per On3 Sports, has had as many as 28 schools reach out to him over the spring.

USC joins a lot of other notable programs vying for Brooks. Some of those programs are Oregon, Michigan, USC, Florida State, Nebraska, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Cal, Miami (FL), Colorado, Illinois, Arizona, Iowa, Indiana and Arizona State.

Last season for the Longhorns, Brooks had 20 tackles, 13 solo, and three interceptions on six passes defended.

The 6-foot-0, 200-pound Little Elm (Texas) native, is one of the top cornerbacks available in the portal. He would be an instant starter in Los Angeles, giving the Trojans some badly needed depth at the position.

Former Texas CB Terrance Brooks has heard from these 2️⃣7️⃣ Schools since entering the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6'0 190 CB totaled 20 Tackles, 3 INT, & 6 PD in 2023 Was ranked as a 5-Star Recruit in the '22 Class (per On3)https://t.co/KZu05GEI70 pic.twitter.com/y3NauAGreC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 5, 2024

