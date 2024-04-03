Is USC NFL U?

The University of Southern California has consistently supplied a remarkable number of talented players to the NFL. The Trojans’ success makes it difficult to find a school that can match their achievements. USC has provided a steady stream of talent across all positions, excluding special teams.

USC holds the record for the most quarterbacks drafted in NFL history, with 19, surpassing Stanford (18) and Ohio State (17). Memorable USC quarterbacks with long NFL careers include Carson Palmer, Rodney Peete, Matt Cassel, and Vince Evans. Notably, from 1998 to 2017, every USC quarterback who started the majority of games in a season was drafted. Despite playing over a decade in the NFL with multiple teams, Cassel never had a significant starting role at USC. He sat behind the first-round draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart.

The Trojan running back position also stands out. USC has five Heisman Trophy winners at the position, including two NFL Hall of Fame members and countless Super Bowl champions. USC leads all schools with 39 running backs drafted, followed closely by Nebraska and Oklahoma with 38, and Alabama in fourth with 36.

At the wide receiver position, USC ties Ohio State for the most receivers drafted with 45, trailed by the University of Florida with 43 and the University of Miami with 41. USC continues to excel in other skill positions and lines, placing no worse than fourth for tight ends and second all time in draft picks for offensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs.

USC’s exceptional consistency in producing NFL talent sets it apart from other schools. USC has become synonymous with NFL talent. With the university’s renewed focus on recruiting and recent changes to its NIL policies, it seems unlikely that USC will relinquish its status as a top producer of NFL players anytime soon.

The greatest predictor of future success is past performance 💯 No program in college football boasts the comprehensive development plan across every position group that we do here at the University of Southern California ✌️The pipeline from USC to the NFL is alive and well‼️… pic.twitter.com/Ij6yrsQLcZ — Weston Zernechel (@WestonZernechel) March 31, 2024

