USC football 2025 recruiting class moves up to No. 3 ranking

USC football closed out the final two weekends of March with a flurry of commitments. This surge of wins vaulted its recruiting class from obscurity to the top three in the country, according to national recruiting service On3. One thing that will excite fans is the fact that five of the six additions joining five-star quarterback Julian Lewis are on the defensive side of the ball. USC has added three guys on the defensive line, a safety and a linebacker. Four of those five are listed as top-100 prospects nationally.

The lone offensive player is Riley Wormley, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound running back from Southlake Carroll High School in Colleyville, Texas.

On3 bases its rankings on an average of recruits across the country. It uses that number to select the top players in each team’s class. It doesn’t reward schools for stocking up on a large class early in the cycle with lower-ranked players as 247Sports does. According to 247, USC has the No. 9 class with seven recruits owning an average rating of 94.76. In comparison, 247’s No. 1 class, Notre Dame, has an average player ranking of 90.57, but this is based on 17 players (10 more than the Trojans). Only Ohio State has a higher per player rating than the Trojans according to their rankings.

