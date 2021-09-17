USA TODAY predictions: A ‘beatdown’ in Alabama vs. Florida

Alabama will head to Gainesville this weekend to face off against the Florida Gators in an SEC matchup that was last seen in December of 2020 when the two met and battled for the SEC title.

USA TODAY released picks from the staff on a whole slate of game for this weekend. The first one on the list: Alabama vs. Florida.

All seven staff members who made picks chose the Crimson Tide over the Gators, and one picker, Jace Evans, claimed that this won’t even be a close game.

“If you have two quarterbacks you don’t have one, the old football aphorism goes, but Florida coach Dan Mullen said Wednesday he is still planning to rotate starter Emory Jones and dynamic redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson under center Saturday when the No. 9 Gators play host to No. 1 Alabama. The Crimson Tide are making their first visit to The Swamp since 2011, but Florida’s giant question marks at QB will turn a super-hyped top-10 showdown into just another Bama beatdown with the Crimson Tide winning by at least three touchdowns.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as the team prepares to take on the Florida Gators in Week 3 of college football action.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.