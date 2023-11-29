USA TODAY Bowl Projections heading into Championship weekend

With the regular season officially complete and only Championship weekend left, it is time to begin looking ahead to bowl season and potential match ups. This is the final season of the four team playoff before it expands to 12, so this will be the last bowl season the way we’ve always known it.

As for the Crimson Tide, their bowl future is still very much up in the air as they take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game this weekend. A win over the Bulldogs will put Alabama in the midst of the Playoff conversation, but even with a win there is no guarantee a top four spot will belong to the Tide. The Crimson Tide could still find themselves stuck behind Michigan, Florida State, Washington and Texas in the final rankings even with a win in the SECCG. If the Tide were to miss out on the Playoffs they will still absolutely get a New Year’s Six bowl, it’s the potential match ups that could be less intriguing.

USA TODAY Sports released their final bowl projections ahead of Championship weekend and they don’t expect Alabama to be competing for a national title in 2023. They predict that the Crimson Tide will square off against Tulane in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30. USA TODAY expects Georgia, Michigan, Florida State and Oregon to be the four Playoff teams this year.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire