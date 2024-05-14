US PGA Championship 2024: Dates, tee times, favourites, schedule, how to follow on the BBC

Scottie Scheffler finished joint second at last year's US PGA Championship [Getty Images]

The 106th US PGA Championship gets under way at Valhalla in Kentucky on Thursday, 16 May with defending champion Brooks Koepka in a field of 156 players.

Rory McIlroy returns to the scene of the last of his four major victories - having won his second US PGA title at the course in 2014 - on the back of last week's dominant victory at Quail Hollow.

Four-time champion Tiger Woods, whose last tournament was the Masters in April, is also set to play, along with world number one Scottie Scheffler who won his second Green Jacket at Augusta National.

When is the US PGA Championship?

Round one: Thursday, 16 May (tee times to be confirmed)

Round two: Friday, 17 May (tee times to be confirmed)

Round three: Saturday, 18 May (tee times to be confirmed)

Round four: Sunday, 19 May (tee times to be confirmed)

The tee-times and groupings for rounds one and two will be announced on Tuesday, 14 May.

Who are the favourites and LIV players at Valhalla?

The US PGA prides itself on having the strongest field for a major with virtually all the top 100 in the world confirmed to play, while there will be 21 club professionals teeing it up.

Koepka won his third US PGA at Oak Hill last year and is one of 16 LIV players at Valhalla.

The 34-year-old's two-shot victory over Viktor Hovland and Scheffler saw him become the first LIV player to win a major and he arrives in Kentucky having won in Singapore this month.

Kopeka was the last player to win successive US PGA titles, in 2018 and 2019, and will be joined in the field by fellow LIV player Phil Mickelson, who became the oldest winner of a major when he claimed this title in 2021 at the age of 50.

Outspoken American Talor Gooch, the breakaway tour's 2023 individual champion, has also received an invite from the PGA of America, as has Chilean Joaquin Niemann.

From the PGA Tour, Northern Ireland's McIlroy and American Scheffler are the form players.

McIlroy has won on his past two starts, recording his 25th PGA Tour victory with Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans before winning Wells Fargo on Sunday.

The world number two was the third-youngest player to win four majors when he triumphed at Valhalla in 2014, but has been unable to add to that tally in the past decade.

"I've done everything else there is to do in the game since 2014. The only thing I need to do is get another major," said McIlroy.

"In 2014 I had won my last two starts, and going into this year I've won my last two starts.

"I need to stay in my own little world and not get too far ahead of myself, but if I can step on to the first tee on Thursday and feel as good about my game as I did [on Sunday], I think I'll have a good chance."

Scheffler, the man who sits above him in the rankings, is enjoying a stellar year with four victories in his past five starts, including becoming the first player to win successive Players Championships, before claiming last month's Masters.

He followed that with another PGA Tour victory before retreating to be with his pregnant wife Meredith. They welcomed their son Bennett into the world on 8 May.

Xander Schauffele, who McIlroy beat to win last week's PGA Tour title, is chasing his maiden major victory, while fellow American and US Open champion Wyndham Clark cannot be discounted.

While his recent form has been woeful - four missed cuts in his past seven majors - Justin Thomas is a two-time winner of this title and victorious in 2022.

Fellow American Jordan Spieth is making a seventh attempt to complete the career Grand Slam, having won the 2015 Masters and US Open and The Open in 2017.

Matt Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open winner, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton are the leading Englishmen in the field, while two-time major winner Jon Rahm and rising stars Ludvig Aberg and Hovland are Europe's strongest contenders.

Will Tiger Woods play?

Fifteen-time major winner Woods is in the field but has not played competitively since finishing last of those who made the halfway cut at the Masters.

The 48-year-old made a record 24th consecutive cut in the event but hit an 82 - his worst score at Augusta National by four shots - in round three to drop down the leaderboard.

Woods has said he is aiming to play one tournament a month as he continues to regain fitness following a car crash in 2021 and subsequent operations.

As a winner in 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007 he has a lifetime exemption for the US PGA, though missed last year's championship after having surgery on an ankle problem.

Woods' victory at Valhalla in 2000 was the third leg of what was dubbed the Tiger Slam, when he won four consecutive major titles - the US Open, Open Championship and US PGA in 2000, followed by the 2001 Masters.

US PGA Championship weather

The BBC weather forecast for Louisville, Kentucky suggests a warm but unsettled week, with rain showers and thunderstorms predicted for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday are looking brighter.

BBC Radio and online coverage details

All times BST and subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Thursday, 16 May

13:00-01:00 - Live text commentary on round one

BBC Radio 5 Live commentary times to be confirmed

Friday, 17 May

13:00-01:00 - Live text commentary on round two

BBC Radio 5 Live commentary times to be confirmed

Saturday, 18 May

17:00-01:00 - Live text commentary on round three

BBC Radio 5 Live commentary times to be confirmed

Sunday, 19 May

17:00-01:00 - Live text commentary on round four

BBC Radio 5 Live commentary times to be confirmed