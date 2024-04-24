Upstart Lions solidify future with extensions to star receiver and lineman

The Detroit Lions are officially solidifying their future.

The team and star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than $120 million, with $77 million of that guaranteed, according to the NFL Network. St. Brown, 24, was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

The Lions also signed All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell to a four-year, $112 million extension, according to the NFL Network. The new deal makes Sewell the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league.

St. Brown caught 119 passes (second in the NFL) for 1,515 yards (third) and 10 touchdowns (tied for fourth) last season, earning All-Pro honors. Sewell was Pro Football Focus’ top-rated offensive tackle for the second straight season after allowing just one sack and committing seven total penalties all year.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Cooper Neill / Getty Images file)

St. Brown and Sewell — along with quarterback Jared Goff and head coach Dan Campbell — were instrumental in Detroit’s recent turnaround. After a 3-13-1 record in 2021, the Lions won nine games and 12 games, respectively, over the last two seasons.

Detroit won its first playoff game in 32 years this past year, defeating former quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, and advanced to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions hold the 29th overall pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com