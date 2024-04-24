Lions, Penei Sewell reportedly agree to 4-year, $112M deal that makes him highest-paid OT in NFL

The Lions have made Penei Sewell the new highest-paid offensive tackle in the league. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have had a very busy Wednesday. They've reportedly come to terms on a four-year, $112 million contract with offensive tackle Penei Sewell, making him the new highest-paid player at that position.

This extension is reportedly the largest given to an offensive tackle in NFL history, with a staggering $85 million guaranteed. The $85 million is approximately 75% of the contract's total value. He will be making approximately $28 million per year on average, the most of any other tackle in the NFL.

BREAKING: The Lions are signing OT Penei Sewell to a four-year, $112 million deal that is the largest given to an offensive lineman, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/PAttNZVHnd — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 24, 2024

This news comes just a few hours after it was reported that the Lions have also agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension with standout wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Sewell, 23, just completed his third NFL season. Drafted by Detroit with the seventh pick in 2021, it took almost no time for him to become one of the best at his position. He's been to two Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro for the first time in 2023. And he's so young that there's room for him to grow and get even better.

The Lions have made a stunning turnaround in only a handful of years. In 2021, Sewell's first year in the NFL, the Lions went 3-13-1 under first-year head coach Dan Campbell. Then in 2022 they went 9-8, missing the playoffs by just one game. In 2023 the 12-5 Lions made the playoffs via the wild card, then beat two teams before falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the conference championship.

Sewell has been there for all of that, as has St. Brown. They've helped build a winning culture in Detroit, and now they get to stay and keep working to win the Lions that Super Bowl trophy they've always wanted.