Updating results of the Laremy Tunsil trade after 2022 NFL draft

Four years ago, the Miami Dolphins traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Houston Texans.

In return, the Dolphins received a 2020 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick, 2021 second-round pick, cornerback Johnson Bademosi and offensive lineman Julién Davenport.

Bademosi and Davenport were both gone by the end of the 2020 season, but the windfall of the picks has continued to this day.

Miami traded Houston’s 2020 first-round pick along with another pick in that draft (No. 141) to select cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and offensive lineman Solomon Kindley. Both are still on the roster but aren’t really making an impact on the current team.

In 2021, they traded Houston’s 2021 first-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2021 first-round pick, 2022 first-round pick, 2022 third-round pick and a 2023 first-round pick.

They used San Francisco’s 2021 first and another pick to move up and draft wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and then used Houston’s 2021 second to take safety Jevon Holland. Miami then sent No. 156 in 2021 to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2022 fourth-round pick.

In this year’s draft, the Dolphins were set to have first and second-round picks that stemmed from the Tunsil trade, but they opted to trade those, along with others, to the Kansas City Chiefs for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Then, at the actual event, Miami used No. 102 and No. 125, which were technically both from these trades, on linebacker Channing Tindall and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.

Miami still has one pick left from all these trades that started with sending the offensive lineman to Houston – a 2023 first-round pick. If they opt to trade that selection, this list could go on forever. However, at this point, this is what they’ve received from the trade to this point.

Johnson Bademosi

Julién Davenport

Noah Igbinoghene

Solomon Kindley

Jaylen Waddle

Jevon Holland

Tyreek Hill

Channing Tindall

Erik Ezukanma

2023 first-round pick

Not bad work by Chris Grier.

