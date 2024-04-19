Steelers trade target Brandon Aiyuk posts cryptic message on IG

Days after unfollowing the San Fransisco 49ers on social media, disgruntled wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story.

“Brother said we got 6 days and it’s fireworks,” Aiyuk wrote. It’s not likely a coincidence that six days from today is day one of the 2024 NFL draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to Aiyuk for several weeks now. His agent denied that he requested a trade, and there were even questions about whether the Niners wanted to part ways with him.

Whether it’s the Steelers — and it’s evident fans would be all over that — or another team, Aiyuk doesn’t seem long for the 49ers.

