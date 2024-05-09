Updated first pitch time announced for Tennessee-LSU softball in SEC Tournament

No. 1 seed Tennessee (40-9, 19-5 SEC) was scheduled to open Southeastern Conference Tournament softball play on Thursday against LSU.

First pitch between the Lady Vols and Tigers was slated for 11 a.m. EDT at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Alabama. The SEC Tournament quarterfinal matchup was delayed due to inclement weather.

The contest has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network.

LSU advanced to its quarterfinal matchup with Tennessee after defeating Alabama, 3-2 in 14 innings, during the first-round on Wednesday.

Tennessee won a three-game series, 2-1, against LSU in Knoxville during the regular-season.

Tennessee enters the SEC Tournament after wining the league’s regular-season title for a second consecutive season in 2024. The Lady Vols have won the SEC Tournament three times in program history (2007, 2011, 2023).

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire