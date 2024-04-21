Lady Vols shut out LSU to win series

No. 4 Tennessee (34-8, 14-4 SEC) defeated No. 7 LSU (35-10, 11-10 SEC), 3-0, Sunday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The Lady Vols clinched a series win against LSU.

Sunday’s series finale was scoreless until Tennessee scored three run in the sixth inning. Giulia Koutsoyanopulos and Rylie West hit doubles in the inning, which was Tennessee’s first extra-base hit during the series.

Koutsoyanopulos went 1-for-3. She recorded one double and two RBIs, while Gabby Leach went 1-for-1. Leach recorded a pinch-hit RBI single in the sixth inning.

Karlyn Pickens (16-6) pitched six innings and earned a win for the Lady Vols. She recorded seven strikeouts and totaled 119 pitches (74 strikes).

Payton Gottshall earned her second save of the season. She pitched one inning and recorded two strikeouts.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire