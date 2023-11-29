Updated College Football Playoff rankings as of Nov. 28
Texas didn’t see any movement in the final regular season College Football Playoff poll.
The Longhorns remain at No. 7 after defeating Texas Tech 57-7 in the regular season finale. Many assumed Texas would jump Oregon and Ohio State this week due to their resume and strength of schedule, but that did not happen.
However, Texas isn’t completely out of the picture. If they take care of business against No. 18 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game, along with a Florida State loss or other surprising loss over championship weekend, Texas could find themselves sneaking into the playoff as the No. 4 seed.
Here’s a look at the full top 25 teams in the College Football Playoff poll released on Tuesday night.
No. 1: Georgia
Overall record: 12-0
Up next: vs. Alabama in SEC Championship on Dec. 2
No. 2: Michigan
Overall record: 12-0
Up next: vs. Iowa in Big Ten championship game on Dec. 2
No. 3: Washington
Overall record: 12-0
Up next: vs. Oregon in Pac-12 Championship game on Dec. 1
No. 4: Florida State
Overall record: 12-0
Up next: vs. Louisville in ACC Championship game on Dec. 2
No. 5: Oregon
Overall record: 11-1
Up next: vs. Washington in Pac-12 Championship game on Dec. 1
No. 6: Ohio State
Overall record: 11-1
No. 7: Texas
Overall record: 11-1
Up next: vs. Oklahoma State in Big 12 Championship on Dec. 2
No. 8: Alabama
Overall record: 11-1
Up next: vs. Georgia in SEC Championship on Dec. 2
No. 9: Missouri
Overall record: 10-2
No. 10: Penn State
Overall record: 10-2
Remaining teams
No. 11: Ole Miss
No. 12: Oklahoma
No. 13: LSU
No. 14: Louisville
No. 15: Arizona
No. 16: Iowa
No. 17: Notre Dame
No. 18: Oklahoma State
No. 19: NC State
No. 20: Oregon State
No. 21: Tennessee
No. 22: Tulane
No. 23: Clemson
No. 24: Liberty
No. 25: Kansas State