Updated College Football Playoff rankings as of Nov. 28

Texas didn’t see any movement in the final regular season College Football Playoff poll.

The Longhorns remain at No. 7 after defeating Texas Tech 57-7 in the regular season finale. Many assumed Texas would jump Oregon and Ohio State this week due to their resume and strength of schedule, but that did not happen.

However, Texas isn’t completely out of the picture. If they take care of business against No. 18 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game, along with a Florida State loss or other surprising loss over championship weekend, Texas could find themselves sneaking into the playoff as the No. 4 seed.

Here’s a look at the full top 25 teams in the College Football Playoff poll released on Tuesday night.

No. 1: Georgia

Syndication: Online Athens

Overall record: 12-0

Up next: vs. Alabama in SEC Championship on Dec. 2

No. 2: Michigan

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 12-0

Up next: vs. Iowa in Big Ten championship game on Dec. 2

No. 3: Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 12-0

Up next: vs. Oregon in Pac-12 Championship game on Dec. 1

No. 4: Florida State

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Overall record: 12-0

Up next: vs. Louisville in ACC Championship game on Dec. 2

No. 5: Oregon

Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall record: 11-1

Up next: vs. Washington in Pac-12 Championship game on Dec. 1

No. 6: Ohio State

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Overall record: 11-1

No. 7: Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 11-1

Up next: vs. Oklahoma State in Big 12 Championship on Dec. 2

No. 8: Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr. -USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 11-1

Up next: vs. Georgia in SEC Championship on Dec. 2

No. 9: Missouri

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 10-2

No. 10: Penn State

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Overall record: 10-2

Remaining teams

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

No. 11: Ole Miss

No. 12: Oklahoma

No. 13: LSU

No. 14: Louisville

No. 15: Arizona

No. 16: Iowa

No. 17: Notre Dame

No. 18: Oklahoma State

No. 19: NC State

No. 20: Oregon State

No. 21: Tennessee

No. 22: Tulane

No. 23: Clemson

No. 24: Liberty

No. 25: Kansas State

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire