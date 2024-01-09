Unpacking Southern Miss QB competition with FSU transfer Tate Rodemaker in the mix

Southern Miss football's quarterback battle already was going to be a hot topic in the offseason. And frankly, it has been for the entirety of coach Will Hall’s tenure (he's entering Year 4).

With Southern Miss landing Florida State transfer quarterback Tate Rodemaker on Saturday, there's another viable option to consider for the starting spot next fall — and perhaps the odd-on favorite for the job.

But Rodemaker won't be alone. Here's a look at what Rodemaker brings to USM and how the QB battle is shaping up with spring practice still a few months away:

Who is Tate Rodemaker?

Rodemaker is a career backup in four seasons at Florida State, but he became a mainstream name when star FSU quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury in the penultimate game of the regular season.

That thrusted Rodemaker into his second career start the next week at Florida and his first since 2020. Rodemaker completed 12 of 25 passes for 134 yards and no touchdowns in a 24-15 Seminoles victory.

However, Rodemaker suffered a concussion in the win and wasn’t able to play in the ACC Championship game versus Louisville. Florida State won the game, giving it a 13-0 record, but was left out of the College Football Playoff and instead placed in the Orange Bowl versus Georgia. A myriad of FSU players opted out of the bowl game, including Rodemaker, who entered the transfer portal.

It’s fascinating to wonder what might have happened if the unbeaten Seminoles were selected to the CFP, rather than becoming the first unbeaten Power Five team to be left out. Perhaps a healthy Rodemaker would’ve started the semifinal game and never entered the transfer portal in the first place.

But now he's at Southern Miss, the same team Rodemaker posted 78 passing yards and two touchdowns against in mopup duty in September.

What are Southern Miss' options at quarterback?

With Rodemaker in the fold, Southern Miss has four options at quarterback.

Billy Wiles won the starting job last season after transferring from Clemson. He started 10 games and was serviceable but had turnover and sack issues and was limited by his arm strength. He’ll be a redshirt junior next season with significant experience, but is there another gear to his skillset?

Ethan Crawford, a freshman in 2023, began to play more midway through the season until taking over as the starter at Mississippi State. He was raw, but his legs were a weapon and he seemed to improve each week. What can a full offseason do for him after he spent most of 2023 rehabbing from a torn ACL as a senior in high school?

John White is a three-star prospect from Madison Ridgeland Academy who owns Mississippi’s high school career passing yards record. Is he more likely to redshirt in 2024 or can he flash enough that Southern Miss will need his services?

Then there’s Rodemaker, the headliner of one of the best transfer classes among Group of Five schools.

#SouthernMiss went 3-9 in 2023 but signed the Sun Belt’s second-best recruiting class and also holds the conference’s second-best transfer portal class



And with the addition of Tate Rodemaker, Marshall and Charlotte are the only two G5 schools with higher rated transfer classes pic.twitter.com/DfxBwrakXy — Sam Sklar (@sklarsam_) January 7, 2024

Reminder: the transfer portal is now closed for Southern Miss players, meaning the quarterbacks currently on the roster are locked in at least until the portal reopens in May if that’s a route someone chooses.

It’s difficult and unnecessary to make a prediction in the second week of January as to who will start, but one thing's for certain: competition is coming.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Unpacking Southern Miss QB competition with Tate Rodemaker in the mix