Unpacking LSU football's 2024 recruiting class – and how good it can be

LSU football closed out its 2024 recruiting class in a solid way.

While the bulk of what Brian Kelly and his coaches, even amid plenty of staffing overhaul, accomplished with this group shook out during the early signing period with 28 high school players already coming on board, they were able to flip Dominick McKinley, who helps fill a major need for the program along the defensive line.

That's where the basis of LSU's 2024 recruiting class took shape was meeting the needs of where the team desperately needed not only quality depth but guys that could potentially be immediate impact players at thin spots on the field.

Kelly and company were certainly able to address those areas.

LSU football helps secondary, defensive line holes in 2024 recruiting class

Coming out of last season, the two positions where LSU is going to need the most help was along the defensive front and in the backend. The Tigers' pass defense was less than stellar in 2023, due to attrition, injuries and coaching.

LSU brought in several recruits to alleviate those woes, starting with four-star safety Dashawn McBryde out of Denham Springs. Lafayette Christian star Ju'Juan Johnson, another four-star prospect, played quarterback in high school but is expected to line up at cornerback for the Tigers. LSU also hauled in four-star safety Joel Rogers (St. Francisville), three-star corner Bernard Causey (New Orleans), three-star corner P.J. Woodland (Hattiesburg, Miss.) and three-star corner Wallace Foster (New Orleans).

In addition to McKinley, LSU signed five other defensive linemen. Kolaj Cobbins and Gabriel Reliford are four-star edge rushers, while C.J. Jackson, Ahmad Breaux and De'Myrion Johnson are three-stars that will add depth.

Kelly told reporters Wednesday that LSU is "still vetting" the defensive tackle position and the team could be active in the transfer portal window following spring drills in April.

Skill position players could lead class for Tigers

Because of the need, defensive players have gotten plenty of spotlight in LSU's 2024 recruiting class. But don't sleep on the skill players that the Tigers have coming in.

LSU signed 16 five- of four-star prospects and of those, six are skill players.

Wide receiver trio Michael Turner (6-1, 150) from New Orleans, Kylan Billiot (6-2, 188) from Terrebonne and Jelani Watkins (5-9, 160) from Humble, Texas are different styles of pass catchers but are all rated inside the top 23 players at the position in the 2024 class.

Duncanville running back Caden Durham is considered to be the sixth best tailback in this cycle. LSU's lone quarterback signee Colin Hurley is ranked 22nd in the country at the QB spot.

Brian Kelly, LSU sign one of the biggest classes in college football

LSU is over the scholarship limit and there will be some trimming following spring practice, but the staff brought in 29 signees in 2024.

The class size is tied for the largest in this cycle with Nebraska and North Texas. Per 247sports Composite, the Tigers have finished with the seventh-best recruiting class in college football, which is the fourth-best class in the SEC behind Georgia (No. 1), Alabama (No. 2) and Texas (No. 6).

