LSU football lands commitment from instate four-star OL in 2025 recruiting class

LSU football landed a big commitment from the 2025 recruiting class Tuesday night.

Calvary Baptist rising senior interior offensive lineman and four-star prospect Devin Harper pledged to LSU coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers, who have commitments from the state's top three rated recruits in the 2025 class.

St. Martin's Episcopal running back Harlem Berry is the top-ranked Louisiana prospect and Westgate cornerback Jaboree Antonie ranks No. 3 in the state, per 247sports.

Harper (6-5, 300), the Shreveport native, is the second offensive lineman LSU has landed in the 2025 cycle, the first another instate prospect in Brett Bordelon, a three-star lineman from Isidore Newman in New Orleans.

Calvary made it to the LHSAA Division III Select state championship in 2023 and Harper helped pave the way for the Cavaliers along the offensive line.

LSU has 10 commits so far for the 2025 recruiting class, a group that's heavy on Louisiana talent at seven recruits but headlined by No. 1 overall prospect in the class in quarterback Bryce Underwood.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football lands commitment from instate four-star offensive lineman